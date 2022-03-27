Maldives Hails India's Neighbourhood First Policy; Calls New Delhi 'most Trusted Partner'

Maldives Foreign Minister Abdulla Shahid on Sunday hailed India's 'Neighbourhood First' Policy under which both the nations have gained immense socio-economic benefits. Terming India the "most trusted partner," Shahid noted New Delhi's assistance provided throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. He also thanked New Delhi for its unwavering support and commitment throughout the years.

"India is our most trusted partner. Ours is a relationship of mutual respect based on trust and confidence," Maldivian FM Abdulla Shahid, who is also the President of the UN General Assembly, said in a Twitter post.

"The Maldives welcomes India's 'Neighbourhood First'Policy under which we have gained immense socio-economic benefits," he added.

Notably, Neighbourhood First is India's core foreign policy componenet that focuses on building and maintaining peaceful relations along with collaborative synergetic co-development with its South Asian neighbours. FM Shahid further affirmed Malé's commitment to their India First Policy that was proclaimed by Maldivian President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih in 2021 during the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The policy sought to reconcile India's growing presence against a tradition of fierce independence in Maldives."Our relationship is the one that has stood the test of time and one that will continue to flourish," Maldives FM Shahid remarked.

It is to mention that the developments come as External Affairs Minister Dr. S Jaishankar is in the Maldives as a part of a two-day visit from March 26 against a courtesy call from his Maldivian counterpart to uphold bilateral India-Maldives ties. He was recieved by President Solih, following which both the leaders discussed the special partnership between our two countries that has produced so many substantive outcomes during his tenure, EAM Jaishankar said in a tweet. The "historical talks" also aimed at "fortifying & building on the long-standing ties" over foreign policies between both the nations.

An honour to be received by President @ibusolih of Maldives. Conveyed the personal greetings and good wishes of PM @narendramodi.



Discussed the special partnership between our two countries that has produced so many substantive outcomes during his tenure. pic.twitter.com/E7Z4WoFhYK — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) March 27, 2022

External Affairs Minister meets Maldives HM Imran Abdulla

EAM Jaishankar also meet with Maldivian Home Minister Imran Abdulla today to discuss capacity building and training cooperation in law enforcement. "Appreciate his strong support for India-Maldives special partnership," Jaishankar wrote in a Twitter post.

A fruitful meeting with @shimranAb, Home Minister of Maldives.



Discussed capacity building and training cooperation in law enforcement. Appreciate his strong support for #IndiaMaldives special partnership. pic.twitter.com/230conSUuX — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) March 27, 2022

The meeting followed the joint inauguration of the National College for Policing & Law Enforcement (NCPLE) at Addu, alongside President Solih. "Congratulate Government & people of Maldives on successful completion of NCPLE-a shining symbol of #IndiaMaldives growing cooperation," Jaishankar wrote. Previously, Jaishankar also lauded the Maldives for its climate change efforts and stated that New Delhi is collaborating on one of the country's greatest adaption projects and "stands ready to share capabilities in the area."

