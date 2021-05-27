Mali Military Releases PM, President As Coup Leader Wrests Back Political Control

Detained for almost over a week with coercion, Mali’s transitional President and Prime Minister on May 26 were both released by the Military members after they turned in a formal resignation. Stripped of their political powers in the African nation’s second coup in nine months, President Bah N’Daw and Prime Minister Moctar Ouane were held forcibly at Kati military headquarters along with other political leaders on commands of Col. Assimi Goita of the military forces who regained control of the West African nation in an unprecedented move. According to African press reports, both the leaders were taken into custody following the announcement of Cabinet reshuffle, which the military Chief said was done “without his consent”.

The international mediation mission in Mali and the special adviser to Colonel Assimi Goïta told a news conference on Wednesday that both President Bah Ndaw and his Prime Minister Moctar Ouane “have resigned before the arbitrator.” He continued, that the negotiations were underway with the ruling strongman for their release and the formation of a new government.

Shortly afterward, an ECOWAS delegation visited the Kati military camp, about 15 km from Bamako, to take stock of arrested leaders as they condemned the move. This came amid the hue and cry by the nation’s opposition M5 movement that demanded the dissolution of the interim government and setting up a “more legitimate” administration. Mali’s military colonel, the vice-president in the transitional government, accused the ousted PM and the President of sabotaging the transition.

French President Emmanuel Macron described the government takeover as a “coup d’etat” as he warned of repercussions. “We are prepared to take targeted sanctions on the protagonists,” Macron said in a tweet.

Violated 'transitional charter'

West African country’s protracted political crisis began after the military leader Goita expressed angst at the interim President and the PM for not consulting with him about new government’s nomination. He accused the two leaders of violating the transitional charter, a document that lays down principles for Mali's return to civilian rule. Military Junta leader decried breach of the transitional charter and announced that the transition would normally proceed with the scheduled elections in 2022 in Mali.

Meanwhile, he ordered the arrest of the political leaders, including the nation’s defense minister Souleymane Doucore, sources told Africa News. UN, the African Union, and the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) slammed Goita and Mali military forces for organizing an "attempted coup” as they demanded the release of the PM and the President. Military leader Goita aide Baba Cissé has had widening popularity since he toppled the government of President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita in a coup on August 18, last year. Both Ndaw and Ouane’s leadership had been opposed by the M5-RFP political coalition. The interim government led by N'Daw and Ouane was formed in September.