Mali Prime Minister Insists Relationship With France Is 'not At The Point Of Ending Ties'

Mali's transitional Prime Minister Choguel Kokalla Maiga stated that the relations between Mali and France have not yet reached the point of withdrawing ambassadors and cutting diplomatic ties. As per the reports of Sputnik, he further said that they have strong links because of their shared history and people. Apart from the one in Algeria, France's contingent in Mali is its largest.

He also stated that they have historical, cultural and economic ties as a result of their human relationships. He does not believe anyone will accept the responsibility of cutting ties with France.

According to the Prime Minister, this is not their goal, nor is it the goal of their leadership. He also stated that France should recognise that the Malian government is responsible for the country's security. He also assured Mali will seek assistance from other partners if they are dissatisfied with certain Paris acts, according to Sputnik.

Mali joined France in the fight against terrorism

Maiga further said that Mali joined France in the fight against terrorism when the latter requested information and aviation support. He insisted that the deployment of servicemen was never mentioned. France followed through on this arrangement in Konna, Gao and Timbuktu, but when they arrived in Kidal, they barred the Malian soldiers from entering.

According to the Prime Minister, French troops formed an enclave in Kidal and handed it over to Ansar al-Din, a terrorist group that collaborates with Al-Qaeda. They have armed troops led by French officers. Maiga went on to declare that Mali will not tolerate it, according to UrduPoint.

History of Mali and France

France was the former colonial master of Mali, which was known as French Sudan at the time, and controlled from Bamako, which was later designated as the capital of Mali's fledgling republic. The French reign influenced Mali in a variety of ways, including the adoption of French as the country's primary language.

France and Mali enjoy a close relationship as a result of this. Both belong to the Organisation Internationale de la Francophonie. In France, there are approximately 120,000 Malians. President Emmanuel Macron, in 2017, committed to combat all terrorists in Mali.

