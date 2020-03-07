Malta: Health Minister Confirms First Case Of Novel Coronavirus

Health Minister of Malta, Chris Fearne has reportedly confirmed the nation's first case of novel coronavirus on March 7. Fearne said that the patient is a 12-year-old girl who arrived from Italy on March 3. The minister added that the girl tested positive for the virus on early Saturday and is receiving treatment in a state hospital. The health minister reportedly said that the patient is doing well. According to the reports, she returned late last month from the northern Italian region of Trentino, passing through the capital city of Italy, Rome with her parents and sister and reported symptoms on Friday.

READ: Coronavirus: Death Toll Crosses 3,000 In China, Cases Surpass 100,000

28 new fatalities

China has reported 28 new fatalities from the deadly coronavirus outbreak, taking the death toll in the country to 3,070. Chinese health officials said on Saturday as the rapid spread of the epidemic hit a milestone, infecting more than 100,000 people globally. The virus that first emerged in China in December last year has spread to 97 countries and has infected 102,180 people, including 80,651 in China, according to the Johns Hopkins Coronavirus tracker.

READ: China Trade Slumps As Anti-virus Controls Close Factories

99 new confirmed cases

China's National Health Commission (NHC) on Saturday said it received reports of 99 new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus infection and 28 deaths on Friday on the Chinese mainland. The 28 deaths were all reported in the virus epicentre Hubei Province and its capital Wuhan, the NHC said. Also on Friday, 24 imported cases (people coming to China from abroad) of the novel coronavirus infection were reported on the mainland, including 17 in Gansu Province, three in Beijing, three in Shanghai and one in Guangdong Province. By the end of Friday, 60 imported cases were reported, the NHC said. By the end of Friday, 107 confirmed cases, including two deaths have been reported in Hong Kong, 10 confirmed cases in the Macao SAR, and 45 in Taiwan, including one death have been reported. While the cases of the COVID-19 in China are on the decline about 19,700 more cases were reported globally taking the overall total of the cases, including from China to over a lakh, state-run media reported.

READ: China Trade Slumps As Anti-virus Controls Close Factories

READ: China Reports 28 Virus Deaths, Rise In New Cases Outside Epicentre