Man Accidentally Appears Naked During Zoom Conference Call With Bolsonaro

In the latest episode of work from home mishaps, a businessman accidentally appeared naked in a zoom call meeting in Brazil. According to reports, the country’s president Jair Bolsonaero, who was a part of the virtual conference spotted him and asked if he was okay. It was then revealed that he had forgotten to turn off the camera after the meeting.

'Unfortunately, we saw'

The slip-up reportedly happened during a virtual conference organized by Paulo Skaf, president of the Federation of Industries of state of Sau Paulo. According to internet media, it was President who interrupted Skaf after spotting the naked industrialist amidst meeting. "Paulo, there's a colleague there in the last little square, he left, is he OK?" Bolsonaro said. Following which, Paulo Guedes, the minister of Industry added that he was “taking shower, naked.” Later the Brazilian leader confirmed the incident and said that it was a shaky picture, but “unfortunately” he had seen.

Recently, a screenshot of the virtual meet surfaced online and has left everybody amused. Netizens have also taken the opportunity to roast the unidentified man as well as dish out hilarious comments on the incident.

Brasil. En pleno zoom entre Bolsonaro y empresarios uno de ellos se estaba duchando .!!! pic.twitter.com/t6J6Hy4zO1 — Andrés Repetto (@andresrepetto) May 14, 2020

And that too when he is not in good shape.😂 — Nimisha (@Nimisha45358297) May 19, 2020

Work from home. — चौधरी Trump (@Chaudhary_Trump) May 19, 2020

Amidst lockdowns, Video calls have shown a sharp surge. Last month, Tech giant Microsoft reportedly announced video calls on its Teams applications have risen by 1,000 per cent in the month of March. The Redmond based tech company also added that as schools and companies have shut worldwide especially in the US, the educational usage of its Teams productivity software has risen. In addition to that, the proportion of meetings and calls including both audio and video have more than doubled from 20 per cent to a record 43 per cent over the previous month.

