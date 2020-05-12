Pooja Bedi shares both good & bad news on 50th birthday; Kabir Bedi joins via video call

The year 2020 had started on a great note for the Bedi family. Alaya F joined her mother Pooja Bedi and grandfather Kabir Bedi to lead the third generation of actors from the family. The debutante’s performance in the Saif Ali Khan-starrer Jawaani Jaaneman was also appreciated, while she is also rumoured to be starring in a film opposite Ayushmann Khurrana.

Another event has been Pooja Bedi turning 50 this year. The positive moments, however, has also been surrounded by the unpleasant ones. Apart from the world battling the COVID-19 pandemic, the family also lost their dog.

Pooja, while sharing the good news and sharing the pictures of the celebrations, also revealed the bad news that their dog Magic passed away after wishing her for her 50th birthday. Along with pictures of the family, Pooja posing for a happy picture with her boyfriend Maneck Contractor, children Alaya and Omar, and the multiple cakes, was one of Magic too. Pooja wrote how her 50th was thus filled with ‘magic’, while thanking her fans and well-wishers for the love and warmth.

Here’s the post

Thank uuuuuuuuuu alllllll ❤❤❤❤ for so many wishes & all the love. Yesterday's pic was an old one with my beloved "magic" who passed away after wishing me on my 50th. So yes... my 50th was filled with "magic"❤

& the love & warmth of my family and twitterverse as well❤ pic.twitter.com/INhZ0EVZbO — Pooja Bedi (@poojabeditweets) May 12, 2020

That was not all, Kabir Bed joined the celebrations via a video call. Alaya posted on her Instagram stories how her grandfather too sung the birthday song when the birthday girl cut the cake.

Earlier, Alaya had wished her mother with an adorable throwback picture. A highlight of the family’s lockdown has been spending time making TikTok videos. Alaya has been keeping fans entertained with her yoga videos.

