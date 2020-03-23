100-year-old Asks For 101k Likes After His Birthday Party Gets Cancelled Due To COVID-19

A 100-year-old man has urged Twitter users to help him get 1,00,000 likes after his birthday party was cancelled due to coronavirus outbreak. According to the reports, the man named Owen believed to be a citizen of the United States, took to the social media platform to request netizens to get him 1,00,000 likes for his 101st birthday that he will be celebrating on March 31.

Mohamad Safa, a permanent UN representative, entrepreneur and climate activist from Lebanon shared Owen's picture where the elderly man can be seen holding a sign that says, "Hello, I am Owen. I am turning 101 on March 31st. My party was canceled because of social distancing. Help me celebrate by getting 101k likes/comments." Mohamad Safa's post where he urged netizens to share the picture to help the man reach 1,00,000 likes/comments has received more than 1,30,000 likes since it was uploaded on March 22.

His 101st birthday party was canceled because of the impact of the Coronavirus. Please share and comment to help us make his upcoming birthday special. Please leave him a message here.



Take 60 seconds and do it for Owen! pic.twitter.com/coIVAJ2rKv — Mohamad Safa (@mhdksafa) March 21, 2020

You're looking amazing Owen-I'm really sorry about your Birthday party🎉 being cancelled Sir,but hope you can be treated when this thing calms down. Meanwhile we'll share+then other's too will share+hopefully get you to 101k likes. I'm sure your 102nd party will be special ❤️👍😊 — mike roberts-millar 🇪🇺 (@wisheart12) March 21, 2020

Hello Owen! 101! Wow. Did you ever think you would live to 101? God bless you. I hope you have 15 more years! We used to live to 200.



Happy Birthday Owen! pic.twitter.com/q7vo9gf6bO — Traumabay (@pergolaman) March 22, 2020

I hope you have the almost unique distinction of surviving the 1919 Flu and 2020 Corona virus.! — Ian🔶🇬🇧🇪🇺🇩🇰 (@Wealdsaint) March 21, 2020

Coronavirus outbreak

The COVID-19 has claimed more than 14,600 lives across the world and has infected nearly 3,38,000 people globally since it first broke out in December 2019. China is the most affected country in the world as experts believe that the virus originated from a seafood market in Wuhan city, the epicentre of the disease, where animals were reportedly being traded illegally.

Italy, Iran, and Spain are the most affected countries outside mainland China, where, as of March 22 the combined death toll stands at 8,933. Italy has surpassed China to record the most number of deaths in the world due to the virus outbreak, while Iran and Spain both have crossed the 1,500 mark.

