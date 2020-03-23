COVID-19: Over 154 Million Children In Latin America, The Caribbean Left Out Of Schools

In light of the fear and tension of the recent health emergency that has taken a toll on everyday life, people all over the world have resorted to staying at home, in an attempt not only to stay safe and take precautions but also to maintain social distance. The coronavirus pandemic has resulted in the temporary closure of schools and colleges, leading to half of the world's student population being barred from education, according to the United Nations.

Children barred from education

While most children continue to stay out of school, the United Nations International Children's Fund (UNICEF) have made a declaration regarding the children in Latin America and the Caribbean. Reportedly, more than 154 million children in the area are temporarily out of schools and educational institutes due to the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic. Surprisingly, the number of those students consists of 95 per cent of the total enrolled.

However, according to the report, it was further mentioned that the next few days and weeks would witness the closure of early-childhood centers, pre-primary, primary and secondary schools in the entire region. UNICEF also added that the percentage is growing at a rapid speed.

Another statement by UNICEF said: “This situation, which could last longer than initially planned, increases the risk of permanent drop out, especially for the most vulnerable children.”

UNICEF’s Regional Director for Latin America and the Caribbean, Bernt Aasen was reported quoted: this is an "unprecedented educational crisis in the recent history of Latin America and the Caribbean. Never have so many schools been closed at the same time. The expansion of the coronavirus Covid-19 will leave most boys and girls out of school in the coming weeks. If school closure is further extended, there is a great risk that children fall behind in their learning and we fear that the most vulnerable students will never return to school. It is vital that they do not stop learning from home.”

According to the latest report, coronavirus pandemic has already affected over 3,40,000 people across the world, out of which around 14,700 have been unable to survive and over 99,000 have fortunately recovered. UN agency has been continuously warning people of the escalating situation and people have to asked to stay isolated at home. Children have been barred from schools and colleges, in order to maintain social distancing, even if that requires them to risk their educational and psychological well-being.

