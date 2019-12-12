Man Claims His Farts Can Kill Mosquitoes, Gets Hired To Make Repellent

Mosquitoes are one of the deadliest animals and are responsible for countless human deaths. Even if they are small and annoying, mosquitoes take more human lives than even something like sharks. A man from Uganda seems to have a solution to the problems. He claims that his farts can kill mosquitoes up to six metres away.

Farts that can kill mosquitoes

A company has now hired him to try and develop a repellent. The man's name is Joe Rwamirama from Kampala, Uganda and the reason why his farts are so effective against the mosquitoes remains unclear. While talking to the local media Rwamirama said that his farts are like anyone else's and that he eats normal food.

He even added that he usually smells normal and even bathes regularly and that they seem to be only dangerous to insects, especially mosquitoes. According to local media sources, Rwamirama is known all across Kampala as the man who mall make mosquitoes vanish with his farts. Rwamirama stated that he did not want to name the repellent company that hired him but he did say that he was offered millions to help create a new repellent.

In similar news, scientists have reportedly injected the mosquitoes with a microscopic weapon to block the dengue virus. Wolbachia pipientis, which is a kind of bacteria, has the ability to block the mosquito's ability to spread the deadly virus of dengue, Zika, and chikungunya. The study revealed that there was a reduction of 76 per cent in the cases of dengue. Marcelo Jacobs-Lorena, a geneticist at Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore, Maryland commented on the study saying that the initial results are promising.

However, Lorena is not part of the study. The organisation reported that in Townsville, Australia, where the bacteria were injected four years ago, reported only four cases of dengue and hence a tremendous decrease from the previous count of 69. The bacteria Wolbachia is naturally found as a parasite in various insects.

According to scientists, Wolbachia replicates inside the mosquito cells and prevents the dengue virus from replicating and entering into a new host when the mosquito bites. The researchers believe this is a far better way for prevention than the traditional use of insecticide sprays.

