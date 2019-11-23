Scientists Inject Mosquitoes With Special Bacteria To Prevent Spread Of Dengue Virus

The scientists have reportedly injected the mosquitoes with a microscopic weapon to block the dengue virus. Wolbachia pipientis, which is a kind of bacteria, has the ability to block the mosquito's ability to spread the deadly virus of dengue, Zika, and chikungunya.

Bacteria that helps prevent spread of dengue virus

The scientists have been injecting the Wolbachia pipientis in the eggs of Aedes aegypti mosquitoes since 2011 and then releasing them into the environment that will help the natural transmission of the bacteria to the offsprings of mosquitoes. However, the researchers still await the results of their experiment whether it actually helps in reducing the number of patients suffering from the disease. According to the first set of results, which came from various tropical areas, revealed positive feedback. The study was conducted by the nonprofit World Mosquito Program (WMP) in areas that are stuck by mosquito-borne viruses such as dengue and Zika.

Initial results are promising

The study revealed that there was a reduction of 76% in the cases of dengue. Marcelo Jacobs-Lorena, a geneticist at Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore, Maryland commented on the study saying that the initial results are promising. However, Lorena is not part of the study. The organisation reported that in Townsville, Australia, where the bacteria were injected four years ago, reported only four cases of dengue and hence a tremendous decrease from the previous count of 69. The bacteria Wolbachia is naturally found as a parasite in various insects.

According to scientists, Wolbachia replicates inside the mosquito cells and prevents the dengue virus from replicating and entering into a new host when the mosquito bites. The researchers believe this is a far better way for prevention than the traditional use of insecticide sprays.

