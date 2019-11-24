Man Claims To Capture 3 UFOs Flying Past The Moon, UFOlogist Labels Them 'alien Ships'

A YouTube channel called Terry’s Theories, which focuses on a variety of conspiracy theories, has shared some footage which appears to show Unidentified Flying Objects (UFOs) flying past the moon.The clip shows three objects speeding across the screen, with one object following behind a bit slower. According to claims from a UFOlogist, they are UFOs flying in tight formation.

Read: China Unveils UFO-like Helicopter Prototype 'Super Great White Shark'

Read: Arsene Wenger Reveals Unknown Details On Aaron Ramsey's Arsenal Exit

Three Unknown objects

People, however were quick to question the validity of the video and the 'unidentified objects'. Many claimed that they were in fact birds and not UFO's. One commenter who was responding to the objects possibly being birds, stated that they did not appear to be birds that were supposedly flying in formation. They went on to mock the video further, stating that the video quality was rather good.

Another commenter who also did not believe that they were birds said the three objects were moving in a triangle formation and the objects could not be space junk because space junk does not fly in formation like those three objects. A third commenter chimed that those objects could be absolutely anything at all.



It was then that UFOlogist Scott C Waring stated that he did not see any visible propulsion that was moving the mysterious objects, nor did he see wings or tails which means it could not have been birds. He later added that those three objects were, in fact, alien ships.

There have been more sightings

This video clip comes just weeks after another alleged sighting of UFOs. William Guy from Pamlico Sound Lagoon uploaded a video while he was aboard a ferry. The video starts with him showing a clear sky followed by 14 mysterious lights in the sky at a distance. The videographer can them be seen commenting if people knew what the the 14 mysterious lights were.

Read: UFO Houses: Abandoned Town In Taiwan Filled With Empty Alien Spaceship-shaped Houses, Stirs 'haunted' Rumours

Read: US Navy Confirms Unidentified Objects In Blink-182 Singer's UFO Videos