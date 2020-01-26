The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

Disturbing Video Shows Man Taking Out Plastic From Fish's Stomach

Rest of the World News

The video shared by Yasmin Scott, shows a 35-year-old fisherman taking out plastic from the fish's stomach at Playa de las Americas, Tenerife, Canary Islands.

Written By Vishal Tiwari | Mumbai | Updated On:
Video

Humans have tampered with the Earth's ecosystem for a long time and now the unfortunate results have started coming into light. In a heart-wrenching video that is going viral on social media, a man can be seen taking out plastic from a fish's stomach. The video shared by Yasmin Scott, shows a 35-year-old fisherman taking out plastic from the fish's stomach. The 1 minute 40 seconds long video is enough to make you realise that the toll the waterbodies have taken due to massive pollution is becoming worse every day.

Read: NGT Seeks Information On Solid Waste Management And Air Pollution In States, UTs

Shocking

According to media reports, the video is from Playa de las Americas, Tenerife, the Canary Islands in Spain and it shows the fisherman with two octopuses and a fish that he had caught. According to reports, when the fisherman caught the fish he felt something was not right with it and he decided to cut open its stomach and that is when he found plastic inside its digestive system. When the fisherman caught the freshwater fish, it was still alive with so much plastic in its stomach, media reports stated. 

Read: Delhi Pollution: SC Gives 3 Months To Centre, Delhi Government To Set Up Smog Tower

In a similar incident, a whale was found dead off the coast of Harris, a southern part of the Scottish Hebridean island of Lewis and Harris. The whale was a subadult male who died on sandbanks on Thursday morning, on November 28. It had been 48 hours before officials reached and recovered the body. Whale experts have said that it is not clear what caused the death of the whale but locals insist that marine pollution is the main reason behind the unfortunate incident. Dan Parry, a local living in Luskentyre, said that it was sad and especially when we saw the fishing nets and debris coming out of its stomach. 

Read: Pollution Pods At UN Climate Summit Help People Experience Delhi's Smog

Read: Scotland: Sperm Whale Dies With 100 Kg 'litter Ball' Found In Stomach
 

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
REPUBLIC DAY 2020: B-TOWN WISHES
PM MODI CONTINUES 'SAFA' TRADITION, SPORTS SAFFRON 'BANDHEJ' TURBAN ON 71ST REPUBLIC DAY
ITBP JAWANS CELEBRATE REPUBLIC DAY
CELEBS OPEN LETTER ON CAA/NRC
GAMBHIR SALUTES CAPT TANIA SHERGILL
LIFE INSURANCE FOR NRI IN INDIA