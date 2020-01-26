Disturbing Video Shows Man Taking Out Plastic From Fish's Stomach

Humans have tampered with the Earth's ecosystem for a long time and now the unfortunate results have started coming into light. In a heart-wrenching video that is going viral on social media, a man can be seen taking out plastic from a fish's stomach. The video shared by Yasmin Scott, shows a 35-year-old fisherman taking out plastic from the fish's stomach. The 1 minute 40 seconds long video is enough to make you realise that the toll the waterbodies have taken due to massive pollution is becoming worse every day.

Shocking

According to media reports, the video is from Playa de las Americas, Tenerife, the Canary Islands in Spain and it shows the fisherman with two octopuses and a fish that he had caught. According to reports, when the fisherman caught the fish he felt something was not right with it and he decided to cut open its stomach and that is when he found plastic inside its digestive system. When the fisherman caught the freshwater fish, it was still alive with so much plastic in its stomach, media reports stated.

Fish found with a stomach full of plastic. pic.twitter.com/ymdkwGmAsb — 🌏💧Yasmin Scott (@YASMINSCOTTREAL) January 22, 2020

In a similar incident, a whale was found dead off the coast of Harris, a southern part of the Scottish Hebridean island of Lewis and Harris. The whale was a subadult male who died on sandbanks on Thursday morning, on November 28. It had been 48 hours before officials reached and recovered the body. Whale experts have said that it is not clear what caused the death of the whale but locals insist that marine pollution is the main reason behind the unfortunate incident. Dan Parry, a local living in Luskentyre, said that it was sad and especially when we saw the fishing nets and debris coming out of its stomach.

