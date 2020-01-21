Man Plans Return To Cambodia To Investigate Possible Crash Site Of MH370

Amateur detective who first went to Cambodian jungles to investigate the possible crash site of Malaysian Airlines flight (MH370) said that he is planning a return, international media reported. The plane went missing on March 8, 2014, while flying from Kuala Lumpur to Beijing.

Previous attempts

In 2018, Ian Wison along with his brother Jacky Wilson attempted to visit a site in the jungles of Cambodia which they believed could be the crash site of the disappeared flight. Follwing their visit, Wilson developed a theory after he stumbled across a plane like shape on Google Maps.

Read: Kangana Ranaut Spills The Beans On Marriage Plans, Says 'it Seems Like A Trap'

Read: YouTuber Gets Free Upgrade To Business Class After Faking A Broken Ankle On Flight

The brothers had to abandon their investigation due to growing dangerous conditions but when Wilson was asked about returning to the spot of investigation on Social media, he said that he would love to. Describing his experience to international media in November he said that the place was dangerous. He added that estimating the depths of the rivers was a real challenge. He further said that both of them had to climb over fallen rock and then crawl across them. He revealed that they returned back safely only because of their guides. Talking about his return, he said that money is the only hurdle in his journey adding that he hopes to go back again.

Read: Bodies Of 11 Ukrainians Killed In Iran Plane Crash Sent Home

Read: Bodies Of Ukrainian Victims Of Downed Plane Repatriated From Iran

A few months ago, scientists claimed to have identified a potential crash site of the Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370 using a new mathematical approach to analyse how debris moves around the ocean. The 2014 disappearance of flight MH370 remains ones of the biggest mysteries in aviation. Over $150 million has been spent so far to identify where the plane carrying 239 passengers crashed into the Indian Ocean, with no success.

An international team of researchers, including those from the University of Miami in the US, used what is known as Markov chain models to narrow down a potential crash location substantially north of the region where most search efforts have concentrated. A Markov chain model predicts the behaviour of complicated systems by determining the probability of each outcome from the current state of what is being studied. They have been used to power Google search algorithms and model financial markets. In the study, published in the journal Chaos, the group used data from the Global Drifters Program, a publicly available dataset that uses satellites to track spherical buoys as the ocean's currents, waves and wind push them along paths over time.