Kangana Ranaut Spills The Beans On Marriage Plans, Says 'it Seems Like A Trap'

Kangana Ranaut recently spoke about her marriage plans and her ideal match. She said that the world needs her and how is it not fair to belong to one person at this point. She also said that she is up for it if she grows in the marriage.

Kangana does not believe in belonging to one person when the world needs her?

Kangana Ranaut recently spoke about getting married in an interview with a leading media portal. She jokingly said that when one has so much going on in life, they tend to get thoughts like why should one belong to a single person when the world needs you? She added that with time, people become compulsively independent about the way they live, operate, and create personal space. In such a situation, marriage feels like a trap. When a person is well off on their own, then marriage does not make sense. According to her, as partners, one should work doubly better. She also gave an example of her sister Rangoli and her husband, supporting the case.

Kangana Ranaut also spoke about what she has been looking for when it comes to her partner. She said that a person should do emotionally, financially, and spiritually better with their partner than they do on their own. She stated that even if these aspects do not double up it is fine, but it should not go down. She also spoke about how she adores Panga director Ashwiny and her husband Nilesh. She said that when she saw them, she felt like certain marriages work and that is how it is supposed to be.

About Panga

Panga is an upcoming film related to the life of an Indian athlete and their struggles in certain cases. Panga has been directed by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari and written by Nikhil Mehrotra. The film has a promising cast as it will feature Kangana Ranaut, Jassie Gill, and Richa Chadha in key roles. The trailer of the film was released recently and has been receiving great reviews from people around the country. Panga hits theatres on this Friday, January 24, 2020.

