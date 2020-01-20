Man Plugs PS4 Into Airport Monitor To Play 'Apex Legends', See Picture

In a bizarre incident that took place at Oregan's Portland International Airport, an unnamed man plugged in his PS4 into one of the airport's monitors before he was interrupted by officials. The picture was shared on Twitter by a user named Stefan Dietz who caught the moment on camera at around 4:30 am on January 16. In the picture, a man can be seen playing the popular battle royale game 'Apex Legends' after plugging his console into the airport's monitor.

The viral picture

The man was soon interrupted by airport officials who asked him to unplug his console from the monitor. The man asked the airport officials to let him finish the game but was denied permission. Kama Simonds, airport spokesperson, while talking to the media said that they allow travellers to use power outlets without any disruption but they just can't allow them to plug into anything. The officials at the airport didn't confiscate anything, neither did they register any complaint or initiate an arrest.

This guy has his video game plugged into one of the airport monitors.

Seen yesterday at @flypdx. pic.twitter.com/9bTqc9i2Ya — Stefan Dietz 🏍️🌎 . 🚒 . 🔧 (@coyotetrips) January 17, 2020

Although the man's action didn't land him in jail, he received a lot of criticism from netizens for not adhering to the rules. Many angry users went on to say that the officials should've confiscated his console. While some even came in his support with suggestions like airports should have gaming spaces. Ever since the picture was uploaded on January 17, it has garnered more than 1,700 likes and has been retweeted over 900 times.

Got the cheek...someone should smash his console up and remind him of where can shove it. — Shango asylum (@shango1969) January 18, 2020

A good alternative could be game centers (with good paid internet) to accomodate this crowd. Did he played well? — LuisEMoralesFalcon (@Lordmoral) January 19, 2020

I'm guessing you are the reason security ended this. Bro if you are the one that reported it to Security that's not cool. 4 in the morning he isn't hurting anyone and there's 100's of other monitors. — John Boothe (@Impfusion) January 18, 2020

