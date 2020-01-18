Days After DySP's Terror Link Emerges, J&K Police Removed From Airport Security

In a major step to secure airports in Jammu and Kashmir, the Union Territory government headed by Lt. Governor Girish Chandra Murmu decided to replace the security cover of airports in Jammu and Kashmir by the State police to Central Industrial Security Force (CISF). The decision was taken days after Jammu and Kashmir police arrested its own Deputy SP Davinder Singh along with two top rank Hizbul Mujahideen terrorists and one Over Ground Worker (OGW) while travelling in a car along with ammunition. The DySP was suspended from his official duties and his gallantry award 'Sher-e-Kashmir Police Medal' awarded to him for his role in countering Pulwama District Police Line fidayeen attack in 2017 was also forfeited.

Official statement of Jammu and Kashmir government

The case, after the recommendation of Jammu and Kashmir police, has been transferred to the National Investigation Agency (NIA). “Three Hizbul Mujahideen terrorists and One DySP of J&K Police(Devender Singh) were arrested along with arms and ammunition while they were travelling in a car, near Qazigund on the national highway. In this regard, a case was registered in PS Qazigund as FIR No. 05/2020 dated 11.01.2020 u/s 7/25 Arms Act, 3/4 Explosive Substances Act, and s. 18,19,20,38, 39 of UA(P) Act by the J&K Police. After receiving MHA’s order, NIA has re-registered this case as RC no 01/2020/NIA and started the investigation,” the official said.

“Acting upon the inspection of the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS), and to bring the UT of J&K at par with the rest of the country, process has been initiated for the CISF to take over the security-related duties being performed by the JKP at Srinagar and Jammu Airports by 31st January while the CRPF will continue to provide security as per the existing mechanism. Suitable arrangements are accordingly underway for the deployment of CISF personnel at the two airports. Given the expertise of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) in the field of Aviation Security, all Airports across the country handling the passenger traffic, are being provided the security by the CISF," the official statement of Jammu and Kashmir government read.

The decision was taken in November 2018

The decision to deploy CISF was taken way back in November 2018 and pre-induction formalities took time due to the abrogation of Article 370 and the events following. Established in the year 1969, CISF has the strength of almost 1.5 lakh warriors to provide integrated security cover to the Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs). Apart from airports, CISF is currently providing security cover to nuclear installations, space establishments, seaports, power plants, sensitive Government buildings and ever heritage monuments. Among the important responsibilities recently entrusted to the CISF are the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation, VIP Security, Disaster Management and establishment of a Formed Police Unit (FPU) of the UN at Haiti.

