US Man Reels Out 'live' Grenade While Fishing From Northwestern Bridge In Indiana

An Indiana-based man reeled out a live grenade while fishing from a northwestern Indiana bridge. According to reports, the incident led to the road near the bridge being cordoned off until the grenade was taken away by the bomb squad. The incident took place on January 27 and a local police officer was initially called in to investigate the matter. According to reports, the Porter County Bomb Squad arrived to take away the bomb. Gary Police Lt., Dawn Westerfield stated that the bomb squad took away the live grenade without any problem.

Three kids fish out grenade while magnet fishing

A similar incident took place in the United Kingdom when three friends fished out a bomb without a pin. According to reports, Luke Sturgess and Charlotte Tuggey and Dion Evans were using a magnet in order to catch metal objects in a canal. The kids were not sure about what they had fished out so Sturgess sent a picture to his mother. According to reports, Sturgess's mother then showed the picture to her brother-in-law who happened to be a former soldier. The former soldier recognised as a hand grenade from World War Two.

Luke Sturgess's mother further added that the children had gone magnet fishing when they came across the grenade. The mother further added that she and her brother-in-law immediately drove towards the canal and meanwhile asked the kids to stay away from the bomb.

The bomb squad blew up the grenade in a field

According to reports, the police was immediately notified of the situation at hand and the bridge was immediately cordoned off. The police officials also cordoned off the canal towpath as the bomb disposal squad blew up the grenade in a field. The World War Two bomb was later identified as an F1 Fragmentation Russian grenade. The mother also added that she asked the officials if the family could keep the bomb as a souvenir but their request was immediately declined as it was a live grenade.

According to reports, a hole was dug by the bomb squad and then it was detonated. After the detonation, a representative of the police said it was surprising and incredible at the same time that a grenade was sitting just like that for a period of 70 years.

