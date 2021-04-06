Mariah Carey takes first COVID jab, shrieks out in pain & calls it 'vaccine side effect'

American singer-songwriter Mariah Carey recently received her first COVID jab. The multiple Grammy winner took to Instagram and shared a video where she can be seen expressing her emotions while talking to the camera. Feeling “excited and nervous” to get the first dose, the singer started screaming loudly as soon as the vaccine needle went inside.

Mariah Carey gets inoculated

Terming it a 'side-effect of the vaccine', the Always Be My Baby singer in the clip said, "Here we are, all the way from that first post washing my hands with Roc and Roe (her children) in New York, trying to encourage people to really be safe. You know, we're still in this battle together." Further, the 52-year-old singer added, "Here we are, hoping for the best, encouraging you guys to do it when you can."

During her vaccination appointment, she tried to pose with her hand on her hip, but the doctor asked her to relax. She explained, "I'm filming, that's the problem. I'm in my filming stance." The singer and mother of two let out a high shriek as the needle went into her shoulder. Taking a sigh of relief soon after the first jab, Mariah said, "It's only part one."

Meanwhile, the singer recently landed into legal trouble after her elder brother Morgan Carey sued her on charges of defamation in her bestselling memoir The Meaning of Mariah Carey. In the lawsuit, her bother has mentioned infliction of emotional distress due to some excerpts written in the memoir. The lawsuit was filed by Morgan at the New York Supreme Court on March 3, 2021, in which he has claimed that the author has added passages that are incorrect and defamatory. In return to the lawsuit, Morgan clarified that he is not expecting any specific amount of money in return and rather wishes to undo the damages by judicial determination.

(Image credit: Instagram)