Marvel Fan's Iron Man Mark 85 Armor Becomes Internet Sensation

Since the launch of the Marvel Cinematic Universe in 2008, Tony Stark who plays the character of Iron Man has become the major attraction in pop culture. The character has become so important that fans have gone a long way to show their support which includes 3D printing of an entire screen-accurate set of armor. Iron Man's Mark 85 has been designed by Brazilian superfan Caio Deepk Cesar with a working helmet and lighting rig.

The Mark 85 armor

The designer finished the suit in early December and the pictures of the suit have surfaced on the internet. The post was shared with r/MarvelStudios on the evening of December 30 that has managed to garner 11,700 upvotes and 126 likes. The Mark 85 armor was Stark's last armor in which he ended up wielding the Infinity Stones with before his sudden death. Iron Man's Mark 85 armor can be seen in Avengers: Endgame, now streaming on Disney+.

Iron Man of India

Indian man designs ‘Iron Man’ suit to help fight terror! pic.twitter.com/sXXR2bXIjL — RT (@RT_com) October 25, 2019

The high-tech armored suit of Iron Man has stunned all the MCU fans. Tony Stark with his weaponized suit fights the evil forces becoming the first hero of the Marvel Universe. But India too has its own Iron Man. A man designed a green metallic fully functional iron suit, a video of which went viral leaving the netizens amused.

The man considers himself a replica of Iron man and performs various stunts in the green metallic suit. The man demonstrates the use of weapons attached to his arms, legs, and stomach. In the video, one can see him firing from different weapons which are part of is exclusive suit. As much as the effort deserves appreciation the #sasta Iron Man suit is hilarious.

