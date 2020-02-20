Maryland Walmart Employee Becomes Global Sensation With Her 'grumpy' Expression

A Maryland Walmart employee has gone viral on the store's Facebook page for her unique 'grumpy' expression. Walmart has begun featuring her alongside its various products almost every day with her straight-faced expression. The employee named, Charlene has become an online celebrity with her 'grumpy' expression. Charlene has modelled almost everything starting from workout equipment to outdoor furniture and has managed to garner warm reviews on all of them. The photos routinely fetch more than 6,000 likes and hundreds of shares.

Users commented on the photo

A fan commented on a photo of her laying in a tyre, "I [heart] Charlene". Another user commented, "I feel like Charlene could easily replace one of our gone but not forgotten social media stars, Grumpy Cat". The third user wrote, “I love her face. she is a very sweet lady! Has always helped me out without any trouble, always a pleasure seeing her". Another commented, "Y’all need to give Charlene a raise! She’s actually making me want to shop at Walmart!”. Another user was shocked to see a photo of Charlene holding cabbages for National Cabbage Day. The user said, "I can’t get enough Charlene. She should go on tour. Every Walmart needs a Charlene" A spokesperson for Walmart did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The Walmart North East posted a video of the store on Facebook which showed the store crew getting inspired by Charlene.

