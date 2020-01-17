Walmart Apologises For Insensitive Twitter Post On 'Fast And Furious' Actor Paul Walker

American retail giant Walmart has apologised for an insensitive joke that referred to late Hollywood actor Paul Walker. The fans of 'The Fast and the Furious' star were annoyed and outraged by the retail giant's comment on Twitter, with many calling it "insensitive" and "tasteless". According to the reports, the controversial line was posted on a Twitter user's comment who appears to be extremely excited about getting his hands on the Pillsbury cinnamon rolls with pink strawberry-and-cream icing that Walmart had an offer.

Walmart apologised for the insensitive tweet

The elated Twitter user posted a gif of a car twisting dangerously through traffic to express his joy with the caption, "*me racin to the nearest Wally World*". Walmart responded from their official handle saying, "Hey, Paul Walker, click it, or ticket" which is a slogan used by America's National Highway Traffic Safety Administration to encourage the usage of seat belts. But ironically, Paul Walker died in a burning Porsche Carrera GT as he couldn't manage to take off his seat belt when the car caught fire after the crash, according to the reports.

As per the reports, Walmart apologised for the tweet and admitted that it was in 'poor judgment'. A representative for Walmart told the media that they are sorry to Paul Walker's family, friends and fans. He added that the tweet was posted in poor judgment and has been removed. Many outraged netizens slammed Walmart for their insensitive tweet on Paul Walker with GIFs and funny memes.

Netizens reactions over the tweet

Some Walmart social media intern has no idea what happened to Paul Walker and they're about to be in trouble lol pic.twitter.com/JElJgtALG9 — Sam Wertz (@thesheabridge) January 16, 2020

When I saw that Walmart made a Paul Walker joke... pic.twitter.com/WaAF71zYJy — Ronny Church (@ronnychurch22) January 17, 2020

Paul Walker did not die for this pic.twitter.com/boDnolCcT3 — notTWagner (@twag86) January 16, 2020

Me deleting my @Walmart app after that insensitive tweet about Paul Walker! @Target you have a new customer! pic.twitter.com/3aaSvwqJZz — Just Shauna (@OpulentBravado) January 17, 2020

