Mass Hunger And Collapse Of Health Care Facilities A Large Threat To Afghanistan: IFRC

The International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) has informed that Afghanistan is facing the collapse of health care facilities. Moreover, the IFRC has warned that there will be hunger in the country if the money and aid do not reach there within few weeks. The International Fund for Relief and Development (IFRC) is seeking more than 36 million Swiss francs (USD 38.44 million) to help the Afghan Red Crescent help individuals in desperate need.

IFRC raises concern over health care facilities

The IFRC in a press release mentioned that Afghanistan is facing a big humanitarian crisis. In addition, they have raised concerns that war-ravaged nation is facing worsening economic crisis. According to a report by ANI, the IFRC has launched a multi-country emergency appeal which is focused on "preparedness and response efforts to population movements from Afghanistan into neighbouring countries and across the world".

With the banking services affected, cash flow is being constrained in the country. The humanitarian conditions in Afghanistan have been affected and it has created "catastrophic consequences" for Afghans. As per the ANI report, the current conditions that the country faces, could lead to displacement of Afghans internally as well as see cross border displacement. The IFRC stated that the serious drought and the COVID pandemic has caused the displacement of Afghan families and extreme poverty. IFRC Asia Pacific Director Alexander Matheou stated that the health services has been affected in Afghanistan and it may get worse if aid and money does not reach the country.

"Afghanistan faces the imminent collapse of health services and worsening hunger if aid and money do not flow into the country within weeks. Health financing has been cut across the country placing ever more demand on Red Crescent teams," ANI cited IFRC Asia Pacific Director Alexander Matheou as saying.

The Taliban re-conquered over Afghanistan on Sunday, August 15 after capturing major cities like Kandahar, Herat and Jalalabad. Several government officials and legislators, including the country's former President Ashraf Ghani, fled the country on Sunday. Panic and chaotic scenes were witnessed at Kabul's Hamid Karzai International Airport as people tried to leave the war-ravaged nation and the Taliban.

(With inputs from ANI)

Image: AP