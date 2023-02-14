Massive Clash In Nepal Between Protesters, Police Following New Traffic Rules

The protesting transport workers indulged in a brawl with the police and set vehicles on fire amid protests against the "excesses" of the traffic police in Nepal, and public transportation came to a halt in the Kathmandu Valley for several hours. Deputy Superintendent of Police Balaju's vehicle and other petrol cars were set on fire by the demonstrators. The cops fired numerous rounds of tear gas in order to control the situation, yet it remained out of control.

#WATCH | Nepal: Vehicle operators clash with Police in Kathmandu. Transport workers set several vehicles on fire and vandalised shopping malls pic.twitter.com/U07vAfjI9d — ANI (@ANI) February 13, 2023

On Monday afternoon, drivers of public transportation vehicles obstructed traffic at several points around the Ring Road, accusing the traffic police of issuing illogical high fines.

The new traffic laws, according to the transportation business owners, are not in the best interest of public transportation. The fine imposed by the traffic police in the valley has been increased to Rs 1500 for violations of traffic laws, from Rs 500, in accordance with the new regulations.

The Independent Transport Workers Association of Nepal, the All Nepal Transport Entrepreneurs Association, and the Nepal Transport Workers Union announced their decision to cease operating public transportation on February 14 in the Kathmandu Valley in a joint statement.