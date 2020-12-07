Matter Of UAE Denying Entry To Israelis Resolved After Foreign Ministry Intervenes

Hundreds of Israeli residents, on December 6, were denied entry into the United Arab Emirates apparently owing to VISA issues, Times of Israel reported. The incident which took place at Dubai airport was resolved in four hours after Israeli Foreign ministry intervened. However, it marked the first of its kind since UAE recognized Israel as a state and allowed its residents to enter Emirates.

200 passengers affected

According to Channel 12 news, as many as 200 travellers who landed in Emirates capital on Monday morning were informed that due to changes in VISA regulations, only those holding non-Israeli passports could enter the country. However, after the Israeli Foreign Ministry’s intervention, all the passengers applied for electronic visas and matter was resolved.

Read: Saudi Arabia To Allow Israeli Planes Cross Its Airspace While Travelling To UAE: Reports

Read: India Discusses Further Opportunities To Work With UAE In A 'changing World'

In September this year, UAE and Israel signed the Abraham accord brokered by America’s Donald Trump-led administration. The 7-page long document emphasized the belief that the normalization of Israeli and Emirati relations is in the interest of both people and contributes to the cause of peace in the Middle East and ultimately the world. While Israel has blatantly claimed Palestine, UAE has remained silent on the cause. Later, in a separate statement, the Israeli Foreign Ministry said the issue was resolved via the intervention of officials at the “most senior levels” and Israelis would soon be allowed in.

While this was marked a temporary glitch, a permanent decision in favour of the accord was made by Saudi Arabia. Earlier this month, Saudi Arabia reportedly agreed to allow Israeli commercial aeroplanes to use its airspace while travelling to the United Arab Emirates. According to Israeli media reports, Saudi Arabia, after holding talks with US President Donald Trump's senior adviser Jared Kushner, agreed to let Israeli airliners cross its airspace while visiting UAE. Israel and the UAE recently signed the US-brokered Abraham Accords to normalise ties and have started air services to and from their respective nations to implement the agreement.

Read: India Discusses Further Opportunities To Work With UAE In A 'changing World'

Read: India Discusses Further Opportunities To Work With UAE In A 'changing World'