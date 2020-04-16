Mauritius Prime Minister Thanks PM Modi For 'generous Donation' Of Medical Supplies

Mauritius Prime Minister Pravind Jugnauth thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for India’s generous contribution towards medical supplies which reached the island nation on April 15. Taking to Twitter, Jugnauth said that the high mark of goodwill gesture underscores the close bonds between India and Mauritius.

(1/2) I am very thankful to Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi for the generous donation of medical supplies from the Government of India which reached Mauritius yesterday, Wednesday, April 15, by a special flight of Air India. @PMOIndia pic.twitter.com/OcJuOynHUf — Pravind Jugnauth (@PKJugnauth) April 16, 2020

Read: IMF Calls On All Countries To Refrain From Putting Restrictions On Exporting Medical Supplies

'Show of solidarity'

Prime Minister Modi has been holding a series of telephonic conversations with world leaders assuring India’s support in the fight against the coronavirus crisis. While several countries have banned the export of medical supplies in the view of domestic requirements, India has continued assisting foreign nations in a show of solidarity.

Read: COVID-19: India's Testing Data On Par With Global Trend On Crossing 10,000-case Mark

Last month, India sent a large medical relief team to assist health authorities of the Maldives to deal with the evolving situation of the novel coronavirus. Recently, New Delhi sent a rapid response team to Kuwait comprising 15 Indian doctors and health care professionals to provide medical assistance in testing and treatment of the afflicted persons and training their personnel.

Read: Plea In SC Seeks Free Unlimited Calls, Data Usage Facilities During COVID-19 Lockdown

Read: Germany Records Its Highest Single-day Tally Of COVID-19 Deaths, 315 In 24 Hrs

(Image credit: Twitter / @PKJugnauth)