McDonald's Comes Up With New Trick To Eat Meal With One Hand

McDonald's has come up with a new trick on Instagram which explains how to balance the burger box on top of the drinks. It seems the internet is divided after the fast-food restaurant shared the "one-handed meal hack". The fast-food chain shared a four-step guide – complete with helpful arrows – on how to eat an entire hamburger meal with one hand, and it has gone viral on social media.

McDonald's instructions

They wrote, "Fancy a one-handed meal?" "Simply unfold your burger box to make a fries tray, then perch it on your soft drink. Easy as." They further instructed that to achieve the hack, they asked to order a meal that comes in a box. They then instructed to open the lid of the box and place it on top of the drink with the straw in between the fold. Each half of the box is resting on each side of the straw. They then ask to tip fries into the empty side of the box and then rejoice a McPlate. But the social media users had mixed reactions over the hack, with many pointing out a major flaw.

Netizens' Reactions

An user wrote, "Putting hot food on top of a cold drink ain't a good idea".

Another user said that they tried the trick and their burger fell on the ground. Many users were impressed with the idea of tagging their friend that they had been doing it wrong all along.

Another user wrote the new hack is mind-blowing while another user came with a comment that McDonald is the best restaurant in the world. Many users were quick to point out the flaw and they said that the customers should eat very calculated to keep the box perfectly balanced.

