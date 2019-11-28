The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

McDonald's Thanksgiving Hours: Is McDonald's Open On Thanksgiving 2019?

Festivals

McDonald's is giving away some special offers on thanksgiving festive day. Here are all the details about the timings of McDonald's today

Written By Alifiya Shaiwala | Mumbai | Updated On:
mcdonalds thanksgiving hours

According to reports, world-famous fast-food restaurant McDonald's is speculated to be open with its special offers on Thanksgiving in some areas, but certain branches are also alleged to be shut. Whether you're looking for festive Thanksgiving food at Burger King, Dunkin’s or Wendy’s, most of the fast-food restaurants will be open on the holiday. However, the timing of McDonald’s thanksgiving hours is not officially disclosed yet. 

Is McDonald's open on Thanksgiving 2019?

Thanksgiving is usually celebrated in the US and many other countries in the world too. It marks to be a big day, wherein people share a huge meal with family and also celebrate the day by watching a public parade that takes place in the US. Amidst the festive spree, some families cannot face all the work that goes into preparing a wholesome Thanksgiving dinner. The reason for which, people prefer going out and enjoy a meal together. Some also toast to their happiness and wish for a better year ahead. Speaking of which, reports say that Mcdonalds is open across various cities and is ready to offer some Thanksgiving deals to its customers. However, some outlets are also shut and Mcdonalds has not made an official announcement about the same. 

Here’s how netizens have reacted to the Mcdonalds thanksgiving hours

Also Read | McDonald’s Agrees To $26M Settlement With California Workers

Also Read | McDonald Employee Described As 'McHero' On Twitter Since He Served 11 Nuggets To Customers

Also Read | Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade 2019 Route, History And More Details

Also Read | Thanksgiving: Five Must-watch Episodes From The NBC Series F.R.I.E.N.D.S

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
UDDHAV THACKERAY ASSURES PROTESTS
ANAND MAHINDRA STEPS DOWN
GANGULY WANTS ACTIVE NCA ROLE
THREE CAPITALS FOR ANDHRA PRADESH
FADNAVIS REJECTS ACB CLEAN CHIT
SALMAN ON PREITY'S CAMEO IN DABANGG