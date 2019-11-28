McDonald's Thanksgiving Hours: Is McDonald's Open On Thanksgiving 2019?

According to reports, world-famous fast-food restaurant McDonald's is speculated to be open with its special offers on Thanksgiving in some areas, but certain branches are also alleged to be shut. Whether you're looking for festive Thanksgiving food at Burger King, Dunkin’s or Wendy’s, most of the fast-food restaurants will be open on the holiday. However, the timing of McDonald’s thanksgiving hours is not officially disclosed yet.

Is McDonald's open on Thanksgiving 2019?

Thanksgiving is usually celebrated in the US and many other countries in the world too. It marks to be a big day, wherein people share a huge meal with family and also celebrate the day by watching a public parade that takes place in the US. Amidst the festive spree, some families cannot face all the work that goes into preparing a wholesome Thanksgiving dinner. The reason for which, people prefer going out and enjoy a meal together. Some also toast to their happiness and wish for a better year ahead. Speaking of which, reports say that Mcdonalds is open across various cities and is ready to offer some Thanksgiving deals to its customers. However, some outlets are also shut and Mcdonalds has not made an official announcement about the same.

Craving something sweeter than 🥧? How about a YEAR of late-night delivery* 🌙 & a weekender bag of next day essentials! Tweet #McDelivery, #Sweepstakes, @McDonalds & @UberEats w/ McDonald’s menu items you'd want delivered for a chance to win. Rules: https://t.co/vuOgAKaQNm pic.twitter.com/BM4o8P4AwP — McDonald's (@McDonalds) November 27, 2019

Here’s how netizens have reacted to the Mcdonalds thanksgiving hours

am i the only one that doesnt really care for thanksgiving...like deadass i just want mcdonalds. — hazelpatron (@hazelpatron1) November 28, 2019

YES MCDONALDS LUNCH TIME IM HUNGRY 😁😃❤🍔🍟ON A RANYDAY BEFORE FASTFOOD PLACES R CLOSED FOR TOMRROW



THANKSGIVING 😁😃🍂🍃🦃🐷🥧



MY FAVORITE HOLIDAY 😃😃 — Kristengolden180@gmail.com (@Kristen12008225) November 27, 2019

home for thanksgiving have to hit every classic town food place in less than 72 hours and one of them has to be mcdonalds your time starts NOW — hd🍉 (@HeatherDonnell6) November 28, 2019

