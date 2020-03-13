The Debate
Medical Team Arrives In Rome To Test Indian Students Stranded In Coronavirus-hit Italy

Rest of the World News

The Embassy in Italy welcomed a medical team from India who arrived in Rome to test Indian students stranded in the Coronavirus-hit country before their rescue

Written By Gloria Methri | Mumbai | Updated On:
India

The Embassy in Italy has welcomed the medical team from India who arrived in Rome on Friday to test Indian students stranded in the Coronavirus-hit country before their rescue. Ahead of their arrival, the Indian Embassy in Italy made all arrangements to gather the Indians stuck in Rome and to ensure that all of them are tested as per instructions before being rescued by India. 

The Indian Health Ministry on Thursday decided to send a team of doctors to collect swab samples of Indian students stranded in Italy, which is one of the worst-affected countries because of Coronavirus.

Embassy launches hotlines for Indian students

The move drew a massive response by the Indians, as the two emergency helpline numbers issued by Indian Embassy in Italy were flooded with calls for the test. The Embassy then launched two more helpline numbers to ensure that no individual misses out on being tested.

The first two helpline operations answered over 600 calls and the Embassy arranged for accommodation, food supplies, and all other necessary assistance to the Indian students in Rome.

The Embassy has been working actively with the Indian Ministries and the local authorities in Italy to address COVID-19 situation faced by the stranded students.

Italy has reported over 1,000 deaths due to the Coronavirus as of Friday, as it continues to battle the pandemic.

