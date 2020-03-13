Medical Team Arrives In Rome To Test Indian Students Stranded In Coronavirus-hit Italy

The Embassy in Italy has welcomed the medical team from India who arrived in Rome on Friday to test Indian students stranded in the Coronavirus-hit country before their rescue. Ahead of their arrival, the Indian Embassy in Italy made all arrangements to gather the Indians stuck in Rome and to ensure that all of them are tested as per instructions before being rescued by India.

Pleasure to welcome the medical team at the Embassy in Rome. Gearing up for the testing which starts this afternoon and will proceed through the weekend @MEAIndia @DrSJaishankar @harshvshringla pic.twitter.com/ldHYhhhzjG — India in Italy (@IndiainItaly) March 13, 2020

The Indian Health Ministry on Thursday decided to send a team of doctors to collect swab samples of Indian students stranded in Italy, which is one of the worst-affected countries because of Coronavirus.

Embassy launches hotlines for Indian students

The move drew a massive response by the Indians, as the two emergency helpline numbers issued by Indian Embassy in Italy were flooded with calls for the test. The Embassy then launched two more helpline numbers to ensure that no individual misses out on being tested.

In view of increasing no. of calls received by the 2 Embassy hotlines, two more lines have been added for convenience of Indian nationals requiring assistance (1/2). @MEAIndia @DrSJaishankar @harshvshringla — India in Italy (@IndiainItaly) March 13, 2020

Please note the 4 numbers at your service: +39 3201749773 / +39 3248390031 / +39 3316142085 / +39 3311928713 (2/2). @MEAIndia @DrSJaishankar @harshvshringla — India in Italy (@IndiainItaly) March 13, 2020

The first two helpline operations answered over 600 calls and the Embassy arranged for accommodation, food supplies, and all other necessary assistance to the Indian students in Rome.

The Embassy has been working actively with the Indian Ministries and the local authorities in Italy to address COVID-19 situation faced by the stranded students.

Italy has reported over 1,000 deaths due to the Coronavirus as of Friday, as it continues to battle the pandemic.

