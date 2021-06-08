Mehul Choksi Case: Dominica PM Refers To Fugitive As 'Indian Citizen'; Puts Onus On Courts

Breaking his silence on the Mehul Choksi case, Dominica Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit asserted that the rights of the fugitive diamantaire will be respected. While Choksi's lawyer Vijay Aggarwal that he was abducted from Antigua and Barbuda, tortured by some persons, and forcefully brought to Dominica on May 23, this has not been substantiated. In a big indication of his country's stance, Roosevelt referred to Choksi as an "Indian citizen". At the same time, he affirmed that the courts will decide the fate of the PNB scam accused.

Dominica PM Roosevelt Skerrit remarked, "The matter with this Indian citizen is before the courts. The courts will decide what happens to the gentleman and we will allow the court process to go through. I do not like to get involved by making public statements in these matters."

"His rights will be respected as has been done thus far and let the court decide what will happen. We have no issues in so far as the matter relates to Antigua and or India, we are part of our own community and we must recognize our duties and responsibilities in this regard," he added.

In another related development, sources revealed that Queen's Counsel and senior advocate Harish Salve is likely to spearhead India's legal strategy to ensure Choksi's deportation.

Mehul Choksi lands up in Dominica

Along with his nephew Nirav Modi, he has been accused of allegedly siphoning off Rs 13,500 crore of public money from the Punjab National Bank (PNB), using letters of undertaking. Owner of the Gitanjali group, a retail jewellery company, Choksi secured the citizenship of Antigua and Barbuda in November 2017 under the aegis of the Citizenship by Investment Programme and fled to the island nation in the first week of January 2018. While India formally sought Choksi's extradition in August 2018, Browne commenced the process of revoking his citizenship on October 14, 2019,

The Mehul Choksi citizenship issue gained traction again after he was reported "missing" on May 23 after going out for dinner. 4 days later, the Dominican government issued an official statement confirming that the fugitive had been detained for illegal entry into the country. Thereafter, the Antigua and Barbuda PM refused to accept him back and held that the PNB scam accused can be repatriated to India on being declared persona non grata by Dominica. This controversy also created ripples in both Antigua and Barbuda and Dominica with the respective opposition leaders Harold Lovell and Lennox Linton accusing their governments of denying fair process to Mehul Choksi.

Courts refuse interim relief

Ahead of the hearing in the Dominica High Court on the habeas corpus plea filed by the fugitive's lawyers, an 8-member Indian team comprising two members each from the CBI, ED, MEA besides two CRPF commandos landed in the country. Meanwhile, Mehul Choksi's wife Preeti Choksi shared her suspicions about the "mystery woman" who had allegedly invited the diamantaire to her apartment from where other persons were present who kidnapped him. After initial hearings, Dominica HC judge Bernie Stephenson directed that he should be produced before a Magistrate.

However, Magistrate Candia Carrette-George of the Rouseau Magistrate court denied Mehul Choksi bail and adjourned the matter to June 14. Most importantly, she agreed with the prosecution's argument that he is a flight risk considering the severity of the matter. This order was challenged in the Dominican High Court which has agreed to hear the plea on June 8 itself. On the other hand, the hearing on the habeas corpus petition has been put off till the beginning of July implying that Choksi will remain in police custody.