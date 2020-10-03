Last Updated:

Germany Marks 30 Years Of Reunification, Merkel Calls For 'quieter' Celebrations

30 years ago today, eastern Germany joined the western federal republic to form what is known today as the Federal Republic of Germany.

Written By
Riya Baibhawi
30 years of German reunification: Merkel says celebrations would be 'quieter' this year

30 years ago today, East Germany joined the western federal republic to form what is known today as the Federal Republic of Germany. Although the day is marked with huge pomp and shows across the European state, the celebrations this year have been scaled down owing to the coronavirus pandemic. Speaking at Benderstag, Chancellor Angela Merkel remarked that the celebration this year would be “quieter” than the occasion actually deserves.

Read: German Privacy Watchdog Fines H&M $41M For Spying On Workers

66-year-old Merkel, who grew up in East Germany, said that the country had achieved a lot in the past 30 years.  “We have succeeded in significantly reducing the differences in living conditions between eastern and western Germany,” she was quoted saying by the Associated Press. However, Merkel, in her address to the parliament pointed out the difference between both sides remained and further efforts were necessary.

Read: German Govt Sends Recovery Wishes To Trumps

German unification

Germany was reunited on October 3, 1990, after four decades of Cold War division. East Germany joined the western federal republic less than a year after the east’s communist rulers, under pressure from growing protests, opened the Berlin Wall and the rest of the highly fortified border between the two states on November 9, 1989.

In the cold war era, living in the east was in stark contrast to living in the west. While the west flourished under the capitalist rule, people in the east were subjected to shortages, being spied upon and feeling trapped. Since the fall of the Berlin war, thousands of people have migrated from the east to the other side of the now-demolished iron curtain.

Read: History On Screen: East Germany Through Its Filmmakers' Eyes

Read: German Foreign Minister Condemns Berlin Synagogue Vandalism

(With inputs from AP)

Image credits: EP_President/Twitter

First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND