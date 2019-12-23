Mexican Ambassador To Argentina Reigns Over Shoplifting Allegations

Mexico's ambassador to Argentina has resigned following allegations of shoplifting a $10 book. A video of the incident surfaced back in October. The ambassador was recalled to Mexico earlier this month and an official statement said the ambassador was resigning over health issues.

Resigned over 'health issues'

Reportedly, the shoplifting incident took place on October 26 at Buenos Aires airport. The book store that the Mexican Ambassador allegedly stole from is very famous. The video shows Valero taking a book off the shelf and placing it in between the pages of his newspaper before tucking it under his arm.

The book in question was a biography of Giacomo Casanova, the 18th-century Italian writer, soldier and spy who is often remembered as a charming adventurer. In a statement by Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard, he said that Ricardo Valero is a great person and is currently undergoing treatment and that he wishes Ricardo a speedy recovery.

In similar news, an American diplomat's wife Anne Sacoolas has been reportedly charged with causing death by reckless driving after being involved in a road accident that killed a British teenager. According to international media reports, Sacoolas has left the United Kingdom and the Crown Prosecution Service has begun extradition proceedings against her. The decision to charge her has also caused tensions between the UK and the US. British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab reportedly welcomed the move.

According to reports, Harry Dunn, the 19-year-old motorcycle rider, died in August after being hit by a car driven by Sacoolas, whose husband was an intelligence officer at RAF Croughton. After the crash, Sacoolas claimed diplomatic immunity and left Britain.

The prosecution service has authorized police to press charges against Sacoolas which carries a maximum sentence of 14 years in prison. Dunn's family further urged her to return and face justice in the UK. Although the prosecutors had begun extradition proceedings, it now up to the government to formally ask through diplomatic channels for Sacoolas to be sent back to Britain.

