Mexico Confirms 5,500 Fresh Coronavirus Cases, 648 New Deaths

Health Ministry of Mexico has confirmed that the country has reported nearly 5,500 new cases of novel coronavirus on June 30, taking the total number of cases to at least 226,089. The ministry also added that Mexico reported 648 new fatalities taking the total death toll to 27,769. Mexico has started easing its lockdown restrictions gradually reopening its businesses to revive the shattered economy.

Mexico to reopen businesses

According to the international media reports, Domestic workers, retail, and sports clubs are allowed to reopen during this week while the restaurants, hotels, markets, hair salons, department stores, and malls will soon join the list of authorized activities. As per experts, Mexico has the highest fatality rate in the world with single day reporting surpassing that of the US. Meanwhile, the country's health care system is struggling to cope with the rising number of infections. President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, till march was encouraging Mexicans to continue to hug, kiss, and gather in groups, indirectly expediting the spread of the virus.

17 million Mexicans to live in poverty

The IMF projects a 10.5% contraction this year, while the UN says 17 million Mexicans could be living in extreme poverty by year’s end, up from 11 million now. Amidst all this, the Mexican government allowed more businesses to reopen in parts of the country despite continued high infection and death rates. On a four-colour alert level, in which red is the worst and green the best, Mexico City reportedly said it was downgrading the city's alert to “orange” even though it has the country's largest numbers of infections and deaths.

Hotels and restaurants in the capital will reopen next week at about 30% seating capacity. And despite the announcement on markets, many of the city's street markets never closed during the pandemic. By July 6, shopping malls and department stores will open. Bars, gyms, schools and other businesses will remain closed. The city said hospital bed occupancy had declined somewhat, one indicator that could justify reopening.

Image: AP