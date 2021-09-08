Mexico Earthquake Snaps Electrical Grids Causing Power Outage; 1.6 Million Remain In Dark

A massive 7.0-magnitude earthquake in southern Mexico engulfed nearly 1.6 million people into darkness due to electrical lines and grids snapping that caused a power outage, the Federal Electricity Commission said in a statement on Sept. 8, Wednesday. It informed that one million and 600,000 users in Mexico City, the states of Mexico, Guerrero, Morelos, and Oaxaca were affected and this 13 percent of the total number of consumers in these states and the capital. The efforts to restore power in line with emergency care were underway.

As the powerful earthquake hit the southwestern state of Guerrero, unnerving footage of the explosions in the sky knocking out the power emerged. Residents were seen assembled outside of homes in Mexico City around 180 miles from north of the coastal resort city of Acapulco, where the ground and buildings shook with sudden jolts. At least one death was reported in Guerrero state. There were no immediate reports of major damage but the Guerrero state Governor. Hector Astudillo told Milenio Television that a person sustained fatal injuries and died due to a pole falling on his town of Coyuca de Benitez near Acapulco, Associated Press confirmed.

Earthquake caused rock slides, roof collapse, no civilian injury

The United States Geological Survey revealed in a statement that the earthquake hit approximately a 20-kilometer (12-mile) depth in the southwestern state of Guerrero. This caused rock slides near Acapulco, as well as power failures with reports of some of the damaged buildings that weren’t earthquake resistant. Storefronts had incurred broken objects from the falling concrete and bricks. Some of the cars and other motor vehicles were destroyed due to the posts and roofs falling. While the earthquake was overall shallow, as many as 92 aftershocks were felt in the aftermath of the initial major jolt, the US Geological Survey said. No civilian injuries were reported. Adela Román, the mayor of Acapulco, said that the situation is under control. Initially, the magnitude was reported as magnitude 7.4, which was later revised to 7.0. Several neighborhoods are now rendered without the power supply, the Mayor said in a televised statement.