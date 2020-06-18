Mexico: Musicians Play On Streets To Make Ends Meet Amid COVID-19 Lockdown

With coronavirus lockdown in place in most parts of the world and public places shut down, musicians in Mexico are taking to streets and entertaining people who are stuck at home to make ends meet. According to reports, musicians playing instruments in streets have become a common sight in Mexico since bars and events with live-music are currently non-existent in the country. Musicians who used to play at bars and restaurants prior to the shutdown are strolling in the streets to make some money in order to battle the economic side-effects of the coronavirus lockdown.

As per reports, low-income musicians, who are basically at the bottom of the economic ladder are the most affected ones. One of the musicians while talking to the press said that prior to the lockdown he used to make $9 to $14 in his eight-hour shift playing at different restaurants. But now, due to closure of non-essential businesses in Mexico, most musicians are out of work, and those still in are not very hopeful of what the future hold for them. He said that the restaurants he used to work in are currently closed and many of them may not reopen due to huge losses incurred amidst the lockdown. However, if they somehow manage to escape the economic effects, he hopes that they hire him again.

As musicians played in the streets of Mexico's bohemian neighborhood of Condesa, people poured in their balconies to dance and enjoy the scene. Some pedestrians also requested songs from the musicians who were playing trumpets, marimbas, guiros, and traditional Mexican songs like Cielito Lindo and Besame Mucho.

In Mexico musicians have been hit particularly bad, and Sinaloa is known for its abundance of excellent musicians. They are having to roam the city to conjure up money. If you're interested I'm including a donation link in comments #Mazatlan #Sinaloa pic.twitter.com/EjfSZdaygs — Jason Bonner (@RJasonBonner) June 2, 2020

COVID-19 in Mexico

According to figures by Johns Hopkins University, Mexico has recorded over 1,59,000 confirmed coronavirus cases so far, of which 19,080 people have lost their lives. Mexico is one of the most affected countries in America and the world. Mexico on June 17 recorded its third-highest daily deaths of over 700. The economic activity in the country has also taken a huge toll since the coronavirus lockdown began.

(Image Credit: AP)

