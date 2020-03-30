Mexico's President Criticised For Shaking Hands Without Any Protection Amid COVID-19 Scare

In the view of coronavirus infection, where the people all across the globe are promoting the idea of social distancing to protect themselves from its spread, a viral video of Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador of shaking hands with the mother of a drug peddler, Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman is surfacing on the internet where the people can be seen storming the social media with their criticising comments regarding the president for stepping out without any precaution.

The video clip was uploaded on Twitter by one of the users in which Obrador can be seen approaching Maria Consuelo Loera's car. A courteous Lopez Obrador asked Loera to not step out of the car, and they shook hands while the lady was on her seat in the car. The video then showed the President indulged in a long conversation with one of El Chapo's lawyers, Jose Luis Gonzalez Meza.

The president of Mexico is escorted to say hi to El Chapo’s mother. Yes, El Chapo. It’s his son’a birthday and AMLO just happens to be in the same city. “I received your letter”, @lopezobrador_ says to the mother of the cartel leader.

This is Mexico. 💔 pic.twitter.com/ZaQjh7zU8q — Mauricio Martínez (@martinezmau) March 30, 2020

'Surreal'

As soon as the video was uploaded online, the Obrador received some critical comments from the people for socializing at the time of the hour when people are being refrained from stepping out of their house and strictly practicing social distancing.

One of the users who uploaded the video on Twitter wrote that 'the president of Mexico gets escorted to say hi to El Chapo’s mother on her son's birthday and that too without any precautions. This is Mexico. After watching the video, the users bombarded the comment section with their hot takes on the matter.

As much of the world shutters to hide from Coronavirus, the president of Mexico flies commercial to visit a highway project in the heart of Sinaloa Cartel territory — where he shakes the hand of El Chapo’s mother and then chats with the kingpin’s lawyer. Surreal. https://t.co/Pz9O5IY4LJ — Amy Guthrie (@Amy_GuthrieDF) March 30, 2020

Another user criticized the president for stepping out of his car and shaking hands with Loera without any protection at the time when the coronavirus infection is spreading like fire in the entire world. "Question Without Defense How are you? Today the President @lopezobrador_ did not keep a healthy distance with Mrs. Consuelo Loera, mother of #ElChapoGuzman, who attended the president's event in Badiguarato, Culiacán. He asked him not to get out of the truck and told him that he had received his letter," the user wrote on Twitter.