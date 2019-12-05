Migrant Boat Crashes Off Mauritian Coast With 150 Passengers, 57 Dead

On Wednesday, around 60 migrants lost their lives in a boat crash that took place off the coast of Mauritius. Sources have reported that the boat with the migrants was heading for Spain and reportedly crashed some 15 miles from the city of Nouadhibou.

Migrant boat sinks

As per the reports of the International Organisation of Migration, the boat had originated from the Gambia with 150 passengers in total. The rescue operation that was conducted found 57 bodies. 83 of the passengers survived. According to one of the survivors, the boat had left the Gambia on November 27.

Migration to Europe

West-Africa is home to some of the world's fastest rowing societies but the countries still struggle in the field of job creation especially with a growing young population. This unfortunate incident is one of the deadliest ever since migrant crossings have become scarcer since Europe have increased patrols.

A lot of migrants attempt to cross the Mediterranean sea in an attempt to reach Europe for a better life. In June of this year, the International Organisation of Migration released statistics stating that almost 20,000 migrants have been rescued from the Sahara Desert over the last three years as they tried to reach Libya while their end goal was to reach Europe.

In another sad similar incident, 5 bodies were found on November 24 off the coast of the Sicilian island of Lampedusa which is close to Italy, three of the deceased were women. On November 23, the Italian coast guard rescued around 149 migrants that were in trouble due to rough weather about 2 kilometres of the coast of Lampedusa. The bodies found on Sunday were found by the search and rescue operation. Italy is one of the main entry points for migrants who wish to make their way into Europe. They brave the seas in the hope of a new and better life.

