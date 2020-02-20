Mike Bloomberg Lashes Out At Donald Trump, Calls Him 'worst President'

Qualifying for a democratic debate for the first time, Billionaire Michael Bloomberg, the former New York City mayor lashed out on United States President Donald Trump and called him an “arrogant con man”. On February 19, during the televised debate of top-six democratic candidates faced each other before the caucuses in Nevada. Bloomberg believes that he is the best candidate to defeat Trump who is according to the 78-year-old, “worst President ever”.

Bloomberg said, “I'm a New Yorker. I know how to take on an arrogant con man like Donald Trump, that comes from New York. I'm a mayor or was a mayor. I know how to run a complicated city, the biggest, most diverse city in this country.”

Warren blasts on Bloomberg

However, quickly into Bloomberg's maiden debate, his rivals blasted on him with Elizabeth Warren questioning his character and brought his “non-disclosure agreements” with women both for sexual harassment and for gender discrimination in the workplace into the debate. She also received applause from the audience who questioned if he would “let the women speak”. Bloomberg faced criticism from all candidates, starting from Elizabeth Warren who said he calls women “fat broads” while Joe Biden believes that as the mayor of New York City, he “has not managed the city well”.

This is not just a question of Mike Bloomberg’s character—it’s a question about electability. We’re not going to beat Donald Trump with a man who silences women with who knows how many nondisclosure agreements. #DemDebate pic.twitter.com/ozPFghxU8s — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) February 20, 2020

Warren said, “We're running against a billionaire who calls women fat broads and horse-face lesbians. And no I'm not talking about Donald Trump, I'm talking about Mayor Bloomberg. Democrats are not going to win if we have a nominee who has a history of hiding his tax returns, of harassing women and of supporting racist policies like redlining and stop-and-frisk."

Former US Vice President said, “The fact of the matter is [Bloomberg] has not managed his city very well when he was there. He didn't get a whole lot done. He had stop-and-frisk - throwing close to 5 million young black men up against the wall - and when we came along in our administration, President Obama and I said we're going to send a mediator to stop it. [Bloomberg] said that's unnecessary”.

The Minnesota senator, Amy Klobuchar responded to reports of the billionaire campaign and said that the other moderators should drop out and let him fight with Vermont Senator, Bernie Sanders. While Bloomberg tried to rebut by saying that he is a philanthropist who did not inherit his money and instead “made his money”.

