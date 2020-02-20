Democratic Candidate Elizabeth Warren Comes Down On Bloomberg During Live TV Debate

United States Senator and one of the top six Democratic presidential candidates, Elizabeth Warren lashed billionaire Michael Bloomberg in the ninth TV debate on February 19. Just before the Nevada caucuses, Warren called out former New York City mayor on his “non-disclosure agreements” with women both for sexual harassment and for gender discrimination in the workplace. While raising questions on the billionaire's character who had qualified for a Democratic debate for the first time, Warren also received applause from the audience who questioned if he would “let the women speak”.

This is not just a question of Mike Bloomberg’s character—it’s a question about electability. We’re not going to beat Donald Trump with a man who silences women with who knows how many nondisclosure agreements. #DemDebate pic.twitter.com/ozPFghxU8s — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) February 20, 2020

Bloomberg faced criticism from all candidates, starting from Elizabeth Warren who said he calls women “fat broads” while Joe Biden believes that as the mayor of New York City, he “has not managed the city well”.

Warren said, “We're running against a billionaire who calls women fat broads and horse-face lesbians. And no I'm not talking about Donald Trump, I'm talking about Mayor Bloomberg. Democrats are not going to win if we have a nominee who has a history of hiding his tax returns, of harassing women and of supporting racist policies like redlining and stop-and-frisk."

Former US Vice President said, “The fact of the matter is [Bloomberg] has not managed his city very well when he was there. He didn't get a whole lot done. He had stop-and-frisk - throwing close to 5 million young black men up against the wall - and when we came along in our administration, President Obama and I said we're going to send a mediator to stop it. [Bloomberg] said that's unnecessary”.

Bloomberg rebutted

The Minnesota senator, Amy Klobuchar responded to reports of the billionaire campaign and said that the other moderators should drop out and let him fight with Vermont Senator, Bernie Sanders. While Bloomberg tried to rebut by saying that he is a philanthropist who did not inherit his money and instead “made his money”.

Bloomberg said, “I'm a philanthropist who didn't inherit his money but made his money. I'm spending that money to get rid of Donald Trump - the worst president we've ever had. And if I can get that done, it will be a great contribution to America and to my kids."

The caucuses in Nevada on February 22 will be the third contest in the campaign to find a challenger to Republican US President Donal Trump. The first ones in Iowa and North Hamshire declared two different candidates, Afghanistan veteran, Pete Buttigieg and US senator, Bernie Sanders respectively.

(With agency inputs)