Military Plane From Southern Chile Disappears With 38 People On Board

A military plane from Chile has mysteriously disappeared with 38 people on board as per sources from the Chile Air Force. The plane is said to have disappeared from Southern Chile and was allegedly carrying 17 passengers and 21 crew members to Antarctica. Sources report that the aircraft was going to perform logistical missions for the working and maintenance of Chilean facilities at the Antarctic base. The search and rescue operations have been launched by the Chilean government.

#BREAKING Chile military plane disappears with 38 aboard: Air Force pic.twitter.com/lklNwVMUA0 — AFP news agency (@AFP) December 10, 2019

The military aircraft, a C-130 Hercules, had taken off from Punta Arenas which is around 3000km of the coast of Santiago in southern Chile at 4:55 p.m. local time on Monday. Soon after by 6:13 p.m the aircraft went incommunicado and lost all contact with the Air Force agencies. This happened when it was flying over Drake Passage, the section of water which connects the Pacific Ocean and the Atlantic Ocean. It was said that the aircraft was heading to Base Presidente Eduardo Frei Montalva, which is located on King George Island, off the coast of Antarctica.

