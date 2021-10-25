Mired In Controversy, Japan's Princess Mako To Get Married Tomorrow

Japanese Princess Mako left the world flabbergasted after she announced marriage to her college sweetheart and commoner Komuro Kei earlier this month. While they have been engaged for over three years now, their union has been mired in scandal, disapproval and media frenzy. Not only has the rare alliance coerced the 29-year-old princess into giving up her royal status but rumours related to it has also pushed her into Post Traumatic Stress Disorder, as per a report by The Guardian.

While the wedding is set to take place tomorrow, that is October 26, little about its plans suggest it involves a princess from ancient royal lineage whose family is highly revered. According to several reports, Mako has already skipped multiple traditional ceremonies but met her parents Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako on Friday. As opposed to royal weddings, Mako’s nuptials would be a silent affair.

As per The Week, the couple will register their marriage at a local government office, following which, the imperial family will adjust its records to reflect the princess’ exit. Later, they are set to hold a press conference confirming their marriage to the public. The couple will then depart for New York where Kei will take up a job as a lawyer.

Only male heirs are permitted to inherit the throne under Japanese imperial law. If the family's other unmarried princesses get hitched to commoners, they would lose their royal position. Interestingly, the relinquishing princesses are provided with US$ 1 million to support themselves-which Mako refused to take. According to AP, the refusal has made Mako the first female imperial family member since World War II to not receive the payment when marrying a commoner.

Love and its Challenges

Mako and Komuro reportedly met at International Christian University where they pursued the education together and then became acquainted at a restaurant in the Shibuya district of Tokyo, later. “First, I was attracted by his bright smile,” the Japanese princess was quoted saying by Telegraph. While Komuro proposed to the princess in December 2013, the couple had been in a long-distance relationship as Mako pursued her master’s degree in Art Museum and Gallery Studies at Leicester University in England. She graduated in 2016. The Imperial Household announced the couple’s plan to get married in 2021 back in November 2018, because of being young age at the time.

Image: AP