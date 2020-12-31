Moderna's COVID-19 Vaccine Shows 94.1% Efficacy In Phase 3 Clinical Trial: Study

American biotechnology company Moderna’s mRNA-based vaccine for COVID-19 is 94.1 per cent efficient based on the interim analysis of the ongoing Phase 3 clinical trials, claimed a peer-reviewed study on December 30. The study published in the New England Journal of Medicine has found that after more than 30,000 participants randomised to receive the vaccine or a placebo, at least 11 in the vaccine group and 185 participants who received placebo, witnessed symptomatic COVID-19.

According to the researchers, it demonstrated 94.1 per cent efficacy in preventing the highly-infectious disease. The scientists also noted that the severe cases occurred only among the volunteers who received the placebo. Lindsey Baden, an infectious diseases specialist at the Brigham and Women's Hospital in the US where the trial took place, called the numbers “compelling” and assured that the work of the researchers still continues.

"Our work continues. Over the next months, we'll have increasing amounts of data to better define how this vaccine works, but the results so far show a 94.1 per cent efficacy. These numbers are compelling," said Lindsey Baden.

She added, “And, importantly, the data suggest protection from severe illness, indicating that the vaccine could have an impact on preventing hospitalisations and deaths, at least in the first several months post-vaccination.”

Moderna vaccine was stated to have high efficacy just days after a doctor in the United States reported a severe allergic reaction after being administered by its COVID-19 vaccine. According to the New York Times, a doctor named Hossein Sadrzadeh with a history of shellfish allergy immediately developed a severe reaction after he was inoculated with Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine.

This was also the first severe allergic reaction linked to Moderna's mRNA-based vaccine that was approved in the United States for public use last week. According to the report, Sadrzadeh, who is a geriatric oncology fellow at Boston Medical Centre, felt dizzy with a fast heart rate and was allowed to use his personal epinephrine autoinjector. He was taken to the emergency department, where he received treatment before being discharged.

