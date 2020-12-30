Kamala Harris, Doug Emhoff Receive First Dose Of Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine Live On TV

US Vice President-elect Kamala Harris received the first dose of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine live on television in Washington DC on Tuesday, December 29. After receiving the jab in her left arm, Harris said that she “barely felt it”. Her husband Doug Emhoff also received the first dose of the vaccine and he said that “it was quick, easy and safe”.

“I trust the scientists. And it is the scientists who created and approved this vaccine. So I urge everyone, when it is your turn, get vaccinated,” said Harris. She added, "I want to remind people that they have trusted sources of help and that's where they will be available to go to get the vaccine. So I encourage them to do that."

Today I got the COVID-19 vaccine. I am incredibly grateful to our frontline health care workers, scientists, and researchers who made this moment possible.



When you’re able to take the vaccine, get it. This is about saving lives. pic.twitter.com/T5G14LtFJs — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) December 29, 2020

Today @KamalaHarris and I received the COVID-19 vaccine. It was quick, easy - and safe!



Grateful to our nurse Patricia and all the frontline workers saving lives across the country.



We each have a role to play to keep ourselves and our communities safe. pic.twitter.com/2mCt4Y4a1d — Doug Emhoff (@DouglasEmhoff) December 29, 2020

Biden, Fauci urge Americans to get vaccinated

Harris’ vaccination comes about one week after US President-elect Joe Biden received the jab live on national television. He received the first dose of the Pfizer-BioNtech vaccine at a hospital in Newark, Delaware. With just a month left for his White House inauguration, Biden took the opportunity to urge all Americans to get inoculated as soon as the vaccine becomes available to them.

The 77-year-old leader also garnered praises as he refused to count to three before receiving the shot. "I am ready," said Biden as instructed the health care professional to inject him with the vaccine. Biden praised the health care workers and said the Trump's administration "deserves some credit getting this off the ground." The president-elect said that his wife Jill Biden had received her first dose earlier in the day.

Apart from Biden and Harris, other officials and leaders, including Dr. Anthony Fauci and outgoing Vice President Mike Pence, have also been administered the vaccine. Trump, on the other hand, has not yet received the vaccine and won’t be administered until it is recommended by the White House medical team.

(Image: @Kamala Harris/Twitter)

