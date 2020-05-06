COVID-19: PM Modi Holds 'extensive Discussion' With Portuguese Counterpart

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on May 4 held an 'extensive discussion' on the state COVID-19 pandemic with his Portuguese counterpart Antonio Costa on a phone call, said PMO. During the discussion, the two leaders agreed to support each other amid the pandemic, especially in ensuring supplies of medical products. The two leaders also agreed to share research and best practices amid the crisis. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Antonio Costa took to Twitter to share information about the discussion that happened between the two leaders on Tuesday.

Read: In Letter To Mamata, Vijayvargiya Alleges 'glaring Discrepancies' In Bengal COVID-19 Bulletin

Extensive discussions on the COVID-19 pandemic. Our nations will continue working together and support each other in these times, especially in ensuring supplies of medical products, sharing research and best practices. @antoniocostapm https://t.co/EcuvkdeKjP — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 5, 2020

I had an excellent conversation today with @narendramodi, whom I congratulated on the good results achieved in containing the pandemic in a country as large and populous as #India. We shared information on the management of the pandemic and reflected on the post-#COVID19 world. — António Costa (@antoniocostapm) May 5, 2020

Read: COVID-19 Lockdown: 5,669 Stranded People Brought To U'khand, Says Official

Prime Minister Modi commended PM Costa for his effective handling of the crisis and vice-versa. "They offered all possible help to each other in dealing with the situation, and agreed to collaborate on research and innovation aimed at fighting COVID-19," PMO said in its official release. PM Modi thanked Costa for extending the validity of visas of Indian travellers to Portugal who could not return because of the lockdown. Prime Minister Costa also expressed his appreciation for the facilitation provided by Indian authorities to Portuguese citizens in India.

Read: One More Person Tests Positive For COVID-19 In Assam, Total Cases 43

COVID-19 and India

Since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, India has sent help to over 85 countries that included medical and other essential supplies. The international community has praised the Indian government for its effective handling of the crisis in the country and imposing lockdown just in time. India has recorded over 49,400 coronavirus cases so far, of which 1,693 people have lost their lives as of May 5.

Read: Punjab Police Personnel With Medical Issues Barred From COVID-19 Duty

(Image Credit: ANI)

