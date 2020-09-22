Monica Lewinsky Says ‘more Scared’ Of Government Now Than During 1998 Scandal

Monica Lewinsky, on September 21, tweeted that she is ‘more scared’ of the US government now than she was in 1998, the year her alleged affair with former President Bill Clinton came to light and the year that his impeachment proceedings begun. Lewinsky has a whole White House scandal and she found herself attacked from all sides back when she just 22. Even though she was at the centre of a worldwide scandal, she has since become a social activist, who has been speaking out against cyberbullying.

just realized i am more scared of our government now than i was in 1998.

and that’s saying a lot.

A. LOT. — Monica Lewinsky (@MonicaLewinsky) September 21, 2020

Over the weekend, Lewinsky also showed her increasing concern in the days following Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s death. The 47-year-old made it clear that she is intensely worried about the upcoming presidential election, including what will happen with the SC vacancy left by Justice Ginsburg.

Lewinsky tweeted, “I would love to know what the other justices — some of whom knew Justice Ginsburg for decades — think should be done with her dying wish? And what would they want if the president in the office were of a different political party?”

In a separate tweet, she said, “OK, smart legal twitter … can #MerrickGarland sue for ‘hiring discrimination’ if/when they try to fill the seat?”

Trump pushes for Justice Ginsburg’s replacement

Lewinsky’s concern comes amid the battle which has begun over the replacement of Justice Ginsburg. While the Democrats want any decision over her replacement to be made after November’s election, the US President, on the other hand, seeks to replace her with a conservative judge, immediately. Justice Ginsburg, who was the second female justice, passed away at her Washington home at the age of 87 dir to complications from metastatic pancreatic cancer.

Within hours of her death, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnel vowed to call for a vote to replace Justice Ginsburg with someone appointed by Trump, even though four years ago he blocked ex-President Barack Obama’s nomination of Garland. McConnel reportedly said that four years ago he did not believe that it was right to vote on a nomination during an election year, setting a new precedent he now is arguing doesn’t apply. Ginsburg’s dying wish was not to be replaced until a new president is installed, however, her wish underscored the battle she knew was coming.

