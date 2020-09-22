Trump Signs Order To Restore UN Sanctions On Iran For 'role In Nuclear Escalation'

The United States President Donald Trump on September 21 issued a new executive order restoring United Nations (UN) sanctions on Iran. Trump also imposed new sanctions and export control on more than two dozen entities and individuals for their alleged support to the Islamic Republic's nuclear, missile, conventional arms-related activities. The new executive order will block sanctioned individuals and entities from owning properties in the United States.

"Today, my Administration is also imposing new sanctions and export control measures on 27 entities and individuals connected to Iran’s proliferation networks. These actions target the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran for its role in Iran’s nuclear escalation, the Iranian missile organization Shahid Hemmat Industrial Group for facilitating ballistic missile development, and two Iranian entities for their involvement in the transfer and acquisition of conventional arms," Trump said in his statement.

"The United States has now restored UN sanctions on Iran. The Iranian regime has repeatedly lied about its secret nuclear weapons archive and denied access to international inspectors, further exposing the deep flaws of the last administration’s failed nuclear deal from which I withdrew the United States. My actions today send a clear message to the Iranian regime and those in the international community who refuse to stand up to Iran," Trump added.

US moved UN to extend arms embargo

The sanctions came after the United States unsuccessfully moved to the United Nations to extend the arms embargo on Iran. The US was humiliated as it received only one vote in favour of its resolution as other members either abstained from voting or voted against it. In response, the US on August 20 triggered the snapback process under UN Security Council resolution (UNSCR) 2231, which became effective on September 19.

The Trump administration used the same JCPOA, or the 2015 Nuclear Deal, that it had unilaterally withdrawn from in 2018 calling it "decaying and rotten". The United States withdrew from the deal despite the international community urging Washington not to do so fearing the agreement would break.

