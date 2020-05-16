COVID-19: Scott Morrison Says Australians Might Be Able To Travel Interstate By July

As Australia is slowly easing the coronavirus lockdown restrictions, Prime Minister Scott Morrison reportedly said that the citizens might be able to have an interstate holiday in just two months. After a National Cabinet meeting, Morrison reportedly said that as the borders fall internally, Australians can hopefully soon return to domestic holidays and move around the country more widely, and particularly with school holidays coming up again in July.

Morrison said that the net tourism imports to Australia is just over $20 billion a year and now that international flights won’t be allowed for a ‘long time’, the budget is up for grabs for Australian domestic tourism operators. However, he also said that the state and territory leaders will be deciding the restrictions and border reopening.

Meanwhile, the New South Wales Premier Gladys Berejiklian hopes its not too far off with her immediate neighbour. Gladys reportedly said that she is looking forwards to those state borders coming down. She added that if NSW demonstrates its ability in managing the virus and easing restrictions then she believes that other states will feel comfortable in taking down their borders. She said that as an international trip is not possible anytime soon, a domestic trip, however, could be perfect for those who need a break.

Planes to get back in the air

Last month, the Australian authorities have reportedly announced plans to resume dozens of Qantas, Jetstar and Virgin Airlines’ domestic flights. According to an international media outlet, deals have been struck between the government and the airlines to get planes back in the air. However, according to a statement, passengers will reportedly also be allowed to fly only if they’re an essential traveller or if they are returning home.

Qantas reportedly said that the flights will go to all capital cities and 36 regional destinations such as Albury, Alice, Springs, Coffs Harbour, Dubbo, Kalgoorlie, Mildura, Port Lincoln, Rockhampton, Tamworth, Townsville and Wagga Wagga. On the other hand, Virgin airlines further announced that they will be supporting the federal government in returning passengers home and enabling essential travellers to continue flying during unprecedented times.

(Image: AP)

