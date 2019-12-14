Mortal Kombat 11 Crossplay Coming Soon To PlayStation 4 And Xbox One Users

Mortal Kombat 11 makers Warner Bros and NetherRealm Studios have announced that the game is coming out with an all-new feature that will allow PlayStation 4 and Xbox One players to go head-to-head in crossplay fights. NetherRealm Studios announced the news and said that the new feature is currently available in the beta version and urged gamers to bear with them for some time. The crossplay feature is dubbed as Krossplay by the makers of the game.

Mortal Kombat 11's new update for PS4 and Xbox One users

Earlier, PlayStation and Xbox players couldn't meet with each other to play at the same online matchmaking room but the latest feature will allow the users to compete against each other. Reportedly, the players would have to coordinate outside of the game ecosystem and then meet up at the same Krossplay online matchmaking room to play against each other.

The official website of Mortal Combat games support said that the feature is currently available for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One players and will not support Nintendo Switch, PC or Stadia at this time. The exact date of its availability is not confirmed yet but the makers asked fans to stay tuned for the date and timing of the new update release. The game was released in March 2019 and overtook Kingdom Hearts III as the best selling game this year. The latest version of the game served as a conclusion to the saga that started in 1992.

We’ll be testing out a Krossplay feature for PS4 & Xbox One as part of the latest patch. Keep in mind, this is currently in beta form so please bear w/ us as we continue to work on it. Stay tuned for more details & timing on Krossplay availability. https://t.co/xUiHx1dTIS — NetherRealm Studios (@NetherRealm) December 12, 2019

