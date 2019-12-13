Mortal Kombat Gets A New Release Date; Fans Excited As The Movie Gets Preponed

Mortal Kombat is one of the most loved games over the world. Since its inception, the game has been loved and played by a different generation. When the game was launched in 1992, it was just a pixilated fight game with just a handful of characters. But today, the game has various charter maps and movies that are loved by fans. The game was converted to a movie in 1995. It was a hit and also had a sequel in 1997. But after that, fans did not get to see any movie from the Mortal Kombat universe. But then things changed in 2019 when Warner Bros backed a Mortal Kombat reboot movie. The movie was going to release in March of 2021 but got preponed. Here are the new details about the movie.

Mortal Kombat gets a new release date

The Mortal Kombat reboot will be releasing on January 15, 2021, instead of its original date, March 5, 2021. The movie will be directed by Simon McQuoid and produced by Aquaman director James Wan. The video game-based movie will have a few familiar characters including Ludi Lin, played by Liu Kang, Mehcad Brooks, performed by Jax, Joe Taslim who will be taking up the mantel of the famous Sub-Zero, Tadanobu Asano who will be represented by Raiden, Sisi Stringer who will be impersonated by Mileena, and Lewis Tan will be seen in a yet undisclosed role. The film is currently being shot in Adelaide, South Australia.

The first adaption film of the series in 1995 earned a total of $122 million worldwide and was directed by Paul W.S. Anderson. The 1997 sequel, Mortal Kombat Annihilation, did not do well at the box office and earned only $51 million worldwide. Fans are eagerly waiting for the release of the Mortal Kombat reboot.

