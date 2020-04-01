​​​​​​​COVID-19: Moscow Doctor Who Met Putin Last Week Tests Positive For Coronavirus

In a recent development, Russian doctor Denis Protsenko -- who met with President Vladamir Putin last week -- confirmed on March 31 that he has tested positive for novel coronavirus COVID-19 infection. Dr. Protsenko works at Moscow’s top hospital treating coronavirus patients and had shaken hands with the Russian leader during the latter's visit to the Kommunarka hospital. Russia has reported 2,337 cases of infection and 17 deaths till now.

According to international media reports, Dr. Protsenko has self-isolated in his office and said that he was doing fine. Last Week Putin, dressed in a business suit, had visited Kommunarka hospital wherein he met the doctor and shook hands with him.

However, later while met the patients, Putin was seen clad in a yellow protective suit. The Russian leader was highly criticised for avoiding the safety precautions during his meet with the doctor. Kremlin is yet not confirmed whether Putin has gone into quarantine or not following the medic’s revelation.

Moscow under lockdown

Moscow on March 30 woke up to a lockdown obliging its 13 million residents to stay home, and many other regions of the vast country quickly followed suit in a bid to stem the spread of the coronavirus infection. A stern-looking Vladimir Putin warned his envoys in Russia's far-flung regions that they will be personally responsible for the availability of beds, ventilators and other key equipment.

“We have managed to win time and slow down an explosive spread of the disease in the previous weeks, and we need to use that time reserve to the full,” said Putin as per reports. Putin has declared that only people employed in essential services should work this week, leaving it to regional authorities to spell out the details.

Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin followed it by ordering Muscovites to stay home starting Monday except for medical emergencies and runs to nearby shops. He said the city will issue special passes for those who need to keep working and track all others with electronic surveillance. “We will steadily tighten controls," Sobyanin reportedly said while addressing a Cabinet meeting. “I hope that by the week's end we will have information systems allowing us to fully control citizens' movements and prevent possible violations.”

(Image Credits: AP)

