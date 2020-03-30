Here's How Russia Is Managing Coronavirus Outbreak Using Authoritarian Technology

In order to contain the spread of coronavirus Russia is reportedly using highly sophisticated technology of facial recognition to prevent the spread of deadly infectious disease. Media reports suggest that last week Moscow police fined nearly 200 people who were allegedly violating the quarantine orders and were out on the streets. As per reports, police used the facial recognition system to identify the violators and fine them.

According to reports, there are currently 1,70,000 cameras covering the streets of Moscow that are being used in the facial recognition system and the police have demanded an additional 9,000 cameras so that there is no dark corner left in the city. However, the leadership is also facing the wrath of the privacy advocates who accuse the regime of unlawful surveillance. Russia under Vladimir Putin rolled out the new surveillance system earlier this year which prompted a backlash from the members of the civil society and rights groups.

According to data by worldometer, Russia has so far recorded 1,836 confirmed coronavirus cases, of which 306 came in the last 24 hours. There have been only nine deaths due to COVID-19 in the former Soviet Union, which is far less if compared to Germany and South Korea, who had also been praised for their effective handling. There are currently 1,761 active cases in the country and 66 patients have been successfully treated so far. Russia was one of the first countries to close down its borders in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak and knowing that the country shares a 4,200 km long border with China, it seems a good decision now.

Coronavirus outbreak

COVID-19 has claimed more than 35,000 lives across the world and has infected more than 7,39,000 people globally since it first broke out in December 2019. China was the most affected country until last week before Italy and Spain surpassed it to record the most number of deaths anywhere in the world due to COVID-19. The virus is believed to have originated from a seafood market in China's Wuhan city, the epicentre of the disease, where animals were reportedly being traded illegally.

(Image Credit: AP)